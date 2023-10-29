Four members of Pakistani family killed in Saudi Arabia car crash

RIYADH – At least four members of a Pakistani family were killed and another was injured in a car crash near the holy city of Makkah.
The accident occurred when the car collided with a trailer, leaving most family members of Major Arsalan dead. Major Arsalan suffered critical injuries.
Major Arsalan, who was appointed in the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar, travelled to the Kingdom to perform Umra. Arsalan’s mother, wife, son and daughter passed away on the spot.
The injured major was shifted to a local hospital and is now in intensive care.
Pakistani authorities have requested the Saudi authorities to hand over bodies of the victims for their last rites and burial.
Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.
On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
