Four members of Pakistani family killed in Saudi Arabia car crash

Web Desk
08:51 PM | 29 Oct, 2023
RIYADH – At least four members of a Pakistani family were killed and another was injured in a car crash near the holy city of Makkah.

The accident occurred when the car collided with a trailer, leaving most family members of Major Arsalan dead. Major Arsalan suffered critical injuries.

Major Arsalan, who was appointed in the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar, travelled to the Kingdom to perform Umra. Arsalan’s mother, wife, son and daughter passed away on the spot.

The injured major was shifted to a local hospital and is now in intensive care.

Pakistani authorities have requested the Saudi authorities to hand over bodies of the victims for their last rites and burial.

