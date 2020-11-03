Pakistani civilian injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI – Indian forces have once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along Line of Control targeting civil population, the Pakistani military's media wing said on Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that a 45-year old man got injured as result of Indian army firing. The injured was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

It further stated that Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked Indian army and silenced their guns and tanks. It also targeted Indian army’s post which initiated firing by aiming civilian population across the LoC in Pakistan’s side.

On Oct 30, Pakistan summoned Indian envoy and recorded its protest over ceasefire violation by the Indian army on Oct 29 which resulted in injuries of two civilians.