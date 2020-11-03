Pakistani civilian injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC
Share
RAWALPINDI – Indian forces have once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along Line of Control targeting civil population, the Pakistani military's media wing said on Tuesday.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that a 45-year old man got injured as result of Indian army firing. The injured was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.
It further stated that Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked Indian army and silenced their guns and tanks. It also targeted Indian army’s post which initiated firing by aiming civilian population across the LoC in Pakistan’s side.
On Oct 30, Pakistan summoned Indian envoy and recorded its protest over ceasefire violation by the Indian army on Oct 29 which resulted in injuries of two civilians.
- ADB, Pakistan sign $2 million grant agreement to combat COVID-1901:29 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- US braces for election turmoil as voters head to the polls12:58 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Donald Trump’s son recongnises Kashmir as part of Pakistan12:01 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Australia’s Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket10:47 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani court fines man for demanding gifted land back from wife09:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Lily James, Emma Thompson to star in Jemima Khan's upcoming romcom03:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- 'This is unacceptable to me': Adnan Malik requests followers to avoid ...02:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir meets Peshawar Zalmi's chairman ...01:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Punjab allows restricted Raiwaind congregation over Covid-19 fears01:44 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020