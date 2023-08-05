Strong earthquake jolts Swat, parts of Pakistan

SWAT – A strong earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hits Swat, and other cities in Pakistan on Saturday.

Media reports confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat and other cities in southern and northern Pakistan where people came out of their houses out of fear. Initial reports suggest no damages so far.

Data shared by United States Geological Survey suggest that epicenter of the earthquake was near Battagram at some 43.5 km.

More to follow...