Pakistan Army reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirmed complete solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination as the nation marks Youm-e-Istehsal.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan Armed Forces paid rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices, and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation.

ISPR said, “On the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, CJCsSC, Services Chiefs and Pakistan Armed Forces stand in solidarity with the brave & resilient people of IIOJK in their just struggle for right to self-determination according to UN resolutions”.

It said continuation of inhumane military lockdown, illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights are all manifest violations of international law.

Military’s media wing said actions coupled with Indian government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K and pose a perpetual threat to regional security.

Resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region, it further said.