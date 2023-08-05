Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal in solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis and Kashmiris across the globe are observing Youm-e-Istehsal today on August 5 to mark the fourth year of the Indian military siege of occupied Kashmir and against illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional step to strip IIOJK of its special status.

It was August 5 2019 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the previous years, Pakistan has been raising its voice against the move and Indian atrocities in the ‘caged valley’.

The day will be marked by a shutdown, and civil curfew as pro-independence parties called upon Kashmiris on both sides to demonstrate national unity by organizing joint protests against New Delhi’s arbitrary decision.

In his special message, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said Islamabad would continue to be the voice of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who had been making invaluable sacrifices and would extend all possible support for the fullest realization of their legitimate rights.

Alvi said there’s no doubt that durable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He was of the view that New Delhi unleashed its illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with the aim of disempowering, disenfranchising, and dispossessing the Kashmiri people in their own land.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared a message and extends unflinching support to Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal.

The premier said Pakistan will continue to lend its unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to the rightful and just cause of the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

In his message, PM Sharif said, “It is Pakistan’s abiding commitment and promise to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will echo their voices, at every forum until the world takes action and urges India to end its egregious human rights violations and forcible occupation of IIOJK, undo all unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5 August 2019, and take necessary steps to carry out a fair and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

He said it has been four years since India unilaterally and illegally revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on 5 August 2019. Since then, India has resorted to use of brutal force and violence to suppress the Kashmiri people.

PM slammed eastern neighbor for measures aimed at altering the internationally recognized disputed status of occupied Kashmir. India tried to bring about demographic changes to undermine the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris, he said.