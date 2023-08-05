Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Pakistan’s new foreign secretary 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi as the new foreign secretary of Pakistan.

Qazi, the seasoned diplomat, will replace Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who would relinquish the office on August 17 upon reaching the age of superannuation.

Dr Syrus Qazi, who is a grade-22 senior officer of the foreign service, is currently serving as the special secretary of Foreign Affairs.

A graduate of King Edward Medical College Lahore, the new foreign secretary has vast experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

Qazi has also served at key positions. He will continue to serve as the foreign secretary till 2025.