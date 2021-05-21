Pakistani court orders giving Rs25,000 allowance to all PhD-holder government employees
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the provincial government on Friday to grant Rs25,000 allowance to all government employees, holding PhD degrees.
SHC issued the verdict on a petition filed by Dr Liaquat Ali Abro, complaining about disparity in allowance for PhD holders working in different government departments.
The court has directed the Sindh chief secretary to forward a summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah within 15 days for ending the disparity in allowance.
It remarked that PhD holders working in different departments of the government should be treated equally.
The petitioner informed the court that some PhD-holder employees are receiving Rs25,000 monthly allowance while the others are getting Rs10,000.
