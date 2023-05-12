Search

Rupee gains massive recovery against US dollar in early trade

Web Desk 10:34 AM | 12 May, 2023
KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee rebounded significantly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, registering a gain of nearly Rs15 after hitting a record low the day before. The currency was being traded at 284.09, up by 5.22% from Thursday’s low of 298.93.

The surge was attributed to investors taking positive cues from the Supreme Court’s declaration that Imran Khan’s arrest was illegal, as well as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s assurance that Pakistan would fulfill its external obligations in a timely manner. Dar also revealed that a plan had been put in place for foreign payments of $3.7 billion in May and June, with China expected to roll over another $2.4 billion.

The political volatility in the country, sparked by Imran Khan’s arrest, has exacerbated the instability during a severe economic crisis and a delay in the IMF bailout. Internationally, the US dollar was close to a one-week peak, but investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate increases due to a slowing US economy.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, slightly eased to 102.02 but is set to snap a two-week losing streak by gaining 0.7% this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, increased slightly in early Asian trade on Friday as traders engaged in short-covering ahead of the weekend. However, uncertainties regarding the US debt ceiling and renewed fears over a US regional banking crisis capped gains.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 12, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 302 305
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 769.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.16
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944 951
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 12, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730

