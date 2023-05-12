Search

Pakistan

Web Desk 11:36 AM | 12 May, 2023
‘Prosperous, democratic Pakistan critical for US interests’
The State Department Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, has expressed concern over the political unrest in Pakistan following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Patel stated that a prosperous and strong, democratic Pakistan is critical for US interests.

He made it clear that the US does not have any favoured candidate or political party in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world. Instead, the US is looking for a safe and secure, prosperous Pakistan, which is in the interest of US-Pakistan relations. Patel emphasized the importance of respecting democratic principles and the rule of law worldwide.

He further added that the US is seeking to enhance economic ties between the two countries by promoting private sector trade and investment. There is also an essential need for collaboration on issues such as security, renewable energy, addressing climate change, increasing agricultural trade, and other areas.

Patel also addressed the issue of social media shutdowns in Pakistan, stating that the US has raised concerns about human rights and press freedom with the Pakistani government.

The US has been closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and continues to emphasise the importance of democratic principles and the rule of law. The country’s stability and prosperity are crucial for the US-Pakistan relationship, and the US will continue to work towards strengthening economic ties and promoting collaboration on key issues.

