‘Prosperous, democratic Pakistan critical for US interests’

The State Department Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, has expressed concern over the political unrest in Pakistan following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
In a press briefing on Thursday, Patel stated that a prosperous and strong, democratic Pakistan is critical for US interests.
He made it clear that the US does not have any favoured candidate or political party in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world. Instead, the US is looking for a safe and secure, prosperous Pakistan, which is in the interest of US-Pakistan relations. Patel emphasized the importance of respecting democratic principles and the rule of law worldwide.
He further added that the US is seeking to enhance economic ties between the two countries by promoting private sector trade and investment. There is also an essential need for collaboration on issues such as security, renewable energy, addressing climate change, increasing agricultural trade, and other areas.
Patel also addressed the issue of social media shutdowns in Pakistan, stating that the US has raised concerns about human rights and press freedom with the Pakistani government.
The US has been closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and continues to emphasise the importance of democratic principles and the rule of law. The country’s stability and prosperity are crucial for the US-Pakistan relationship, and the US will continue to work towards strengthening economic ties and promoting collaboration on key issues.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|769.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|42.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944
|951
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,100
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.