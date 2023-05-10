Imran Khan's arrest sparks fresh protests in US, UK, Canada and other countries

LONDON – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a case involving fraud in a land deal, sparking protests across Pakistan and around the world including United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other countries.

As the country’s opposition leader will appear at an anti-graft tribunal today, his supporters have been staging violent protests in sensitive areas including the army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Besides the chaos in South Asian nation, protests erupted across the world where fans of cricketer-turned-politicians flexed muscles outside embassies and at famous landmarks to record their protest.

PTI also shared clips from New York, Washington, Dallas, Manchester, Chicago, London, Toronto, and other major metropolises across the globe.

دنیا بھر میں مقیم پاکستانی عمران خان کے اغواء کے خلاف سراپا احتجاج !!

In Britain, PTI UK leader Jahanzeb Khan is leading a protest organized by local leaders outside Pakistan High Commission.

Release Imran Khan Sb immediately.

The Secretary General of Muslim Council Wales, Salim Kidwai Sb joined us today at the protest organised by PTI Wales and has recorded this short video to show his support for our leader Imran Khan Sb.

Supporters of former ruling party also staged a protest in Dallas against the arrest, and demand the immediate release of the chairman PTI. #ReleaselmranKhan, and other hashtags appeared on social media where thousands of tweets are being shared.

Protest in Dallas against the fascism imposed on Pakistan through puppets. We demand immediate release of Imran Khan. You can't fool us anymore. We know who's behind it all.

A group of overseas Pakistanis gathered in Times Square New York to record their protest on the detention of former PM Imran Khan.

Large number of Overseas Pakistanis in USA gathered in Times Square, New York, to record their protest on the illegal abduction of Chairman Imran Khan.

In Canada, PTI supporters flocked to Pakistan Consulate General to record their protest.