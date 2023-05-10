Search

PakistanWorld

Imran Khan's arrest sparks fresh protests in US, UK, Canada and other countries

Web Desk 02:02 PM | 10 May, 2023
Imran Khan's arrest sparks fresh protests in US, UK, Canada and other countries
Source: social media

LONDON – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a case involving fraud in a land deal, sparking protests across Pakistan and around the world including United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other countries.

As the country’s opposition leader will appear at an anti-graft tribunal today, his supporters have been staging violent protests in sensitive areas including the army’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Besides the chaos in South Asian nation, protests erupted across the world where fans of cricketer-turned-politicians flexed muscles outside embassies and at famous landmarks to record their protest.

US, UK, Canada advise citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’ amid political unrest

PTI also shared clips from New York, Washington, Dallas, Manchester, Chicago, London, Toronto, and other major metropolises across the globe.

In Britain, PTI UK leader Jahanzeb Khan is leading a protest organized by local leaders outside Pakistan High Commission.

Supporters of former ruling party also staged a protest in Dallas against the arrest, and demand the immediate release of the chairman PTI. #ReleaselmranKhan, and other hashtags appeared on social media where thousands of tweets are being shared.

A group of overseas Pakistanis gathered in Times Square New York to record their protest on the detention of former PM Imran Khan.

In Canada, PTI supporters flocked to Pakistan Consulate General to record their protest.

Imran Khan's hearing to be held at Islamabad's Police Lines amid mass protests

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

British-Pakistani comedian and YouTuber Humza Arshad speaks at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

06:11 PM | 10 May, 2023

Protests after Imran’s arrest: Army terms May 9 ‘black chapter’ in Pakistan’s history

05:47 PM | 10 May, 2023

PTI denies arrest of Shah Mahmmood Qureshi

05:14 PM | 10 May, 2023

Peshawar protests: At least four killed, dozens injured in PTI-police clashes

04:40 PM | 10 May, 2023

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

03:23 PM | 10 May, 2023

Army called in as Imran Khan's arrest sparks violent protests across Punjab

02:34 PM | 10 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECC approves whooping increase in price of life-saving cardiac stents ...

08:59 PM | 10 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023

09:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: