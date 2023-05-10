US, UK, Canada advise citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’ amid political unrest

ISLAMABAD – United States, Britain and Canada advised citizens in Pakistan to be cautious and limit their movement as the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan triggered protests in many cities of the country with supporters clashing with the cops and destroying public properties.

Violent protests have been triggered in the South Asian nation between supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan as he was arrested on Tuesday while his activists blocked the roads, staged protests, and even tried to enter the federal capital’s Red Zone.

Amid the mass protests, US Embassy in Pakistan postponed the consular appointments for today as officials are monitoring reports of clashes in the capital and other regions.

US mission also cautioned its nationals to ‘exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds’. Officials also called on its citizens to review their personal security plans, carry identification documents with them and follow requests from law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom also updated its travel advice for South Asian nation. British Acting High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish shared an update, cautioning UK nationals from traveling to certain areas.

Canadian mission also issued a statement, saying “Exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping".

It also advised citizens to avoid travel to Sindh capital “due to violence and the risk of terrorism”, it also warned that demonstrations are expected to take place due to the recent arrest of the PTI chief, and the security situation in the country “is evolving and remains unpredictable”. Canadian embassy warned citizens to avoid areas where protests are taking place.

Huge violent protests are breaking out in parts of Pakistan; clips being aired showed chaotic scenes.

Meanwhile, mobile data services were suspended on the instructions of the interior ministry as protests grew.