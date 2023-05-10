Search

US, UK, Canada advise citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’ amid political unrest

10 May, 2023
US, UK, Canada advise citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’ amid political unrest
ISLAMABAD – United States, Britain and Canada advised citizens in Pakistan to be cautious and limit their movement as the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan triggered protests in many cities of the country with supporters clashing with the cops and destroying public properties.

Violent protests have been triggered in the South Asian nation between supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan as he was arrested on Tuesday while his activists blocked the roads, staged protests, and even tried to enter the federal capital’s Red Zone.

Amid the mass protests, US Embassy in Pakistan postponed the consular appointments for today as officials are monitoring reports of clashes in the capital and other regions.

US mission also cautioned its nationals to ‘exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds’. Officials also called on its citizens to review their personal security plans, carry identification documents with them and follow requests from law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom also updated its travel advice for South Asian nation. British Acting High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish shared an update, cautioning UK nationals from traveling to certain areas.

Canadian mission also issued a statement, saying “Exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping".

It also advised citizens to avoid travel to Sindh capital “due to violence and the risk of terrorism”, it also warned that demonstrations are expected to take place due to the recent arrest of the PTI chief, and the security situation in the country “is evolving and remains unpredictable”. Canadian embassy warned citizens to avoid areas where protests are taking place.

Huge violent protests are breaking out in parts of Pakistan; clips being aired showed chaotic scenes.

Meanwhile, mobile data services were suspended on the instructions of the interior ministry as protests grew.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287 289.5
Euro EUR 314 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 191 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

