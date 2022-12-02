Former US envoy Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign secretary
03:02 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Former US envoy Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign secretary
ISLAMABAD – Dr Asad Majeed Khan, presently posted as Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg, has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.

The Establishment Division issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign office confirmed the development. It wrote, “Dr Asad Majeed Khan, presently posted as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.”

Earlier, the authority had summoned Dr Asad Majeed from Brussels and he reached Islamabad on Wednesday in anticipation of being nominated the new foreign secretary.

Confusion and indecision at the FO over naming a new foreign secretary started after the audio leaks in which former prime minister Imran Khan allegedly talked about a diplomatic cypher sent by Dr Majeed when he was ambassador in the United States.

