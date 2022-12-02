Top court in Punjab orders closures of schools for three days a week as smog returns
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Top court in Punjab orders closures of schools for three days a week as smog returns
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the closure of schools for three days a week in a sigh of relief to children amid intensifying threat of deadly smog in Punjab.

The high court issued the directives while hearing the petitions filed by citizen, seeking measures to address the smog issue in the province, particularly in capital Lahore, reports said.

The court also reprimanded the provincial government for failing to tackle the environmental issue and directed it to take help from the Centre in controlling the smog threat.

The provincial government has also been asked for legislation to demolish the industries and brick kilns creating pollution. The draft for proposed legislation should be submitted the court in next hearing, a LHC judge said.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has been asked to take stern action vehicles creating pollution. The court directed the authorities to impound the unfit vehicles and auction them after on notice. 

Lahore records worst air quality in the world as ... 03:15 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

LAHORE – The air quality of the country’s second-largest city Lahore ranked worst in the world with a ...

More From This Category
One injured in gun attack at Pakistan embassy in ...
05:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Former US envoy Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign ...
02:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz approves early retirement of Lt Gen ...
01:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Balochistan police arrest PTI Senator Azam Swati ...
12:35 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz extends greetings to UAE on National ...
11:35 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
SC restores Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar
10:20 AM | 2 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly at Red Sea Film Festival 2022
04:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr