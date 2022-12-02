Top court in Punjab orders closures of schools for three days a week as smog returns
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the closure of schools for three days a week in a sigh of relief to children amid intensifying threat of deadly smog in Punjab.
The high court issued the directives while hearing the petitions filed by citizen, seeking measures to address the smog issue in the province, particularly in capital Lahore, reports said.
The court also reprimanded the provincial government for failing to tackle the environmental issue and directed it to take help from the Centre in controlling the smog threat.
The provincial government has also been asked for legislation to demolish the industries and brick kilns creating pollution. The draft for proposed legislation should be submitted the court in next hearing, a LHC judge said.
Furthermore, the Punjab government has been asked to take stern action vehicles creating pollution. The court directed the authorities to impound the unfit vehicles and auction them after on notice.
Lahore records worst air quality in the world as ... 03:15 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – The air quality of the country’s second-largest city Lahore ranked worst in the world with a ...
-
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- One injured in gun attack at Pakistan embassy in Kabul: reports05:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly at Red Sea ...04:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Top court in Punjab orders closures of schools for three days a week ...03:51 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
-
- Former US envoy Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign secretary02:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- 'A tragedy': For the first time, Rabi Pirzada talks about her leaked ...02:22 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Veteran Pakistani actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away01:02 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Vicky Kaushal09:22 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022