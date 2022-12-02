Top court in Punjab orders closures of schools for three days a week as smog returns

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the closure of schools for three days a week in a sigh of relief to children amid intensifying threat of deadly smog in Punjab.

The high court issued the directives while hearing the petitions filed by citizen, seeking measures to address the smog issue in the province, particularly in capital Lahore, reports said.

The court also reprimanded the provincial government for failing to tackle the environmental issue and directed it to take help from the Centre in controlling the smog threat.

The provincial government has also been asked for legislation to demolish the industries and brick kilns creating pollution. The draft for proposed legislation should be submitted the court in next hearing, a LHC judge said.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has been asked to take stern action vehicles creating pollution. The court directed the authorities to impound the unfit vehicles and auction them after on notice.