Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly at Red Sea Film Festival 2022
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly at Red Sea Film Festival 2022
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)
Share

An actor par excellence, Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has won appreciation in Pakistan but also in India. Time and again, the 28-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that she plays. 

This time around, Aly attended the second edition of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. The renowned festival opened with Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It? and lead actors Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi, and director Shekhar Kapur attended the screening. 

The Yakeen ka Safar actor looked stunning in a gorgeous ivory gown.

After the premiere, Shekhar took to the stage and praised the Dhoop Ki Deewar star. "Do you know when you first came on the screen at the first showing, every man in the hall gasped! She's one of Pakistan's greatest actresses and she's brilliant. Thank you very much, Sajal."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by forsajalaly (@sajluvr)

Moreover,  many big names from the Indian film industry attended the opening gala. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Priyanka Chopra were also present at the event.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Sajal Aly gets candid about making a ‘home’ ... 06:50 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

A fan and critics’ favourite, Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic ...

More From This Category
'A tragedy': For the first time, Rabi Pirzada ...
02:22 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Veteran Pakistani actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away
01:02 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Vicky ...
09:22 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah
08:31 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
'Don't boycott hard work of 300 people,' Farhan ...
11:29 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Hira Mani slays fashion goals in latest video
07:38 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly at Red Sea Film Festival 2022
04:21 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr