Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly at Red Sea Film Festival 2022

An actor par excellence, Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has won appreciation in Pakistan but also in India. Time and again, the 28-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that she plays.

This time around, Aly attended the second edition of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. The renowned festival opened with Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It? and lead actors Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi, and director Shekhar Kapur attended the screening.

The Yakeen ka Safar actor looked stunning in a gorgeous ivory gown.

After the premiere, Shekhar took to the stage and praised the Dhoop Ki Deewar star. "Do you know when you first came on the screen at the first showing, every man in the hall gasped! She's one of Pakistan's greatest actresses and she's brilliant. Thank you very much, Sajal."

Moreover, many big names from the Indian film industry attended the opening gala. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Priyanka Chopra were also present at the event.

On the work front, Sajal Aly was last seen in Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.