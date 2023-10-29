  

Search

Lifestyle

Angelina Jolie calls for immediate ceasfire in Gaza

Noor Fatima
08:35 PM | 29 Oct, 2023
Angelina Jolie
Source: Angelina Jolie (Instagram)

American actor, Angelina Jolie, has issued a statement calling for “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza after the brutal attacks between Israel and Hamas that started on October 7, and intensified ever since.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Lara Croft actor wrote a lengthy statement over the humanitarian crisis taking place in the Gaza enclave. 

“Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help. I too am praying for the immediate, safe return of every hostage, and for the families who carry the unimaginable pain of a murder of a loved one,” Jolie began writing.

“Above all, the children murdered, and the many children now orphaned,” she shared.

Calling Hamas' attack on Israel “an act of terror,” Jolie stated, “What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge.”

She then continued how her close work with refugees allows her to focus on the displaced people. “Because of my work with refugees for 20 years, my focus is on the people displaced by violence in any context. Gaza has a population of over 2 million people (half of them children), who have lived under a severe blockade for nearly two decades, on top of decades of displacement and statelessness,” she wrote.

“The few aid trucks that are entering are a fraction of what is needed (and was delivered daily before the present conflict), and the bombings are causing desperate new humanitarian needs daily. The denial of aid, fuel and water is collectively punishing a people. Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives - and the lives of all people globally- matter equally.”

“Anything that can prevent civilian casualties and save lives must be done. Like many others I have donated to medical relief efforts. I have chosen to support the work of Doctors Without Borders and have been closely following their reporting,” Jolie concluded.

Angered by her statement that oscillated between biased and neutral, social media users lambasted Jolie, and called her out to speak the truth.

Angelina Jolie meets flood-affected people in southern Pakistan

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:26 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

'What about Gaza?' Ali Zafar asks Malala keeping silence over ...

04:41 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Shae Gill, Natasha Noorani, and more join forces in 'Sounds of ...

06:51 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Mehwish Hayat calls for end of 'vicious cycle of violence' in Gaza at ...

09:23 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Model Maha Tahirani calls out clothing brand for “unethical ...

04:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

'Enough is enough:' Ertuğrul star Celal Al condemns inhumane and ...

04:24 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

Tilda Swinton, Steve Coogan among 2,000 artists call for Gaza ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:32 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Sikh leader Nijjar resurrected as 15,000 cast vote in Khalistan Referendum in first two hours

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 29 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 29, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee moves downward against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.

On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: