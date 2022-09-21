Angelina Jolie meets flood-affected people in southern Pakistan

KARACHI – Hollywood star and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie has visited flood-hit areas in southern Pakistan to communicate directly with the affected people.

The special envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees visited the South Asian country to draw international attention to the country's unfolding humanitarian crisis as massive floods have killed more than 1,500 people and made millions of people homeless.

In a statement, the International Rescue Committee said the 47-year-old is visiting Pakistan to support communities affected by the devastating floods.

The noted Hollywood, who amassed millions of fans, will gain an understanding of the grave situation and will interact with people to know people’s needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future.

JUST IN: We’re so grateful to Angelina Jolie for visiting IRC's response to the devastating floods in Pakistan — and for helping us bring attention to the effects of the climate crisis.



Furthermore, Jolie is scheduled to visit the IRC's response operations and local organizations that are assisting displaced people.

The Wanted fame is no stranger to the country with the second-largest Muslim population as she had visited the country several times since becoming a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency.

She last visited Pakistan in 2010 following the massive floods that devastated parts of the country. Prior to that, she had toured the country thrice to highlight the decades-long plight of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

She recently visited after record monsoon rains submerged a third of the country's land, and impacted an estimated 33 million more, washing away infrastructure, and livestock.

Meanwhile, officials have warned it could take up months for the sea-like waters to recede in the country's hardest-hit areas, while waterborne diseases including cholera and dengue are on the rise.