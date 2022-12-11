Kate Winslet reveals how she beat Tom Cruise’s underwater record

LOS ANGELES – British Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet, who outfoxed Tom Cruise’s record for holding her breath underwater, has revealed the trick behind the achievement.

The 47-year-old broke Tom Cruise’s record in 2020 for holding her breath beneath the water for 7 minutes and 12 seconds during the filming of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Kate recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show ahead of the release of the Avatar sequel as Kate sheds light on several topics including his record along with the possibility of season 2 of Mare of Easttown.

The actor mentioned that holding her breath for extended time needs both physical and mental conditioning, saying “it’s something that you have to learn how to do.”

Tom Cruise, known for being the world's highest-paid actor, earlier named the record for holding his breath for 6 minutes and 30 seconds, while filming Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Recalling her tricks often used by divers, the Titanic star said she counted the slats and make lists in her mind.

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 is set to be released around a decade after its first part was released which is the highest-grossing movie of all time, having a lifetime gross of over $2.8 billion.

James Cameron directed the movie with Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña, and Kate Winslet, among the lead cast members of the upcoming science fiction project.