'What about Gaza?' Ali Zafar asks Malala keeping silence over Israel-Palestine issue

Youngest Nobel Prize laurete, Malala Yousafzai, is in hot waters once again for her inability to articulate support for Palestinian people amidst the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
What started on October 7 with Hamas' sudden attack on Israel divided the entire world where public figures to country heads have sided either with Palestine or Israel, however, some have abstained or remained neutral. Malala happens to be one of the figures that have maintained neutral stance throughout the conflict.
While Malala is known for raising voice for children and women, her silence on the Palestine-Israel was met with criticism. Malala recently showed her concern over Afghani deportation while keeping neutral stance on Palestinian civilians, igniting Pakistani singer Ali Zafar.
Speaking on the plight of Afghani people at the hands of Taliban, Malala shared on platform X, “Afghan refugees — children, women, men, elderly — fleeing Taliban persecution deserve support, dignity, and safety, not further obstacles and harassment.”
“I echo UN experts’ call and urge the Pakistani government to reconsider its rushed policy of mass deportation,” she further added.
In response to Malala's request for “the Pakistani government to reconsider its rushed policy of mass deportation,” the Sajaniya singer fired back, asking why isn't she speaking on the bloodcurdling humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
“What about Gaza?” Zafar asked while tagging Malala. “If not for anything else, then the children ? (sic)” he added.
Zafar highlighted the fact that the Nobel Prize laurete has huge “influence,” the singer rhetorically asked, “Should we not expect more from you ?”
What about Gaza @Malala ?— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 28, 2023
If not for anything else, then the children ?
You have influence. Should we not expect more from you ? #Gaza_Genicide #CeaseFireInGaza https://t.co/oj8ydCLtlf
