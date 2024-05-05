Search

'Captain Edward James Smith' of Titanic: Actor Bernard Hill passes away

Web Desk
10:22 PM | 5 May, 2024
'Captain Edward James Smith' of Titanic: Actor Bernard Hill passes away
Source: File photo

Actor Bernard Hill, renowned for his roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, has passed away at the age of 79.

Hill gained prominence for portraying Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic and King Théoden in the epic fantasy series Lord of the Rings.

His breakthrough performance came in the BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, where he depicted Yosser Hughes, a character grappling with unemployment in Liverpool.

His agent, Lou Coulson, confirmed his death early on Sunday morning.

Tributes poured in for Hill following the announcement of his passing. Scottish musician Barbara Dickson described him as "a truly remarkable actor" and expressed her gratitude for having known him.

Another notable performance of Hill's was in the 2015 BBC drama series Wolf Hall, where he played the Duke of Norfolk, a key figure in the court of Henry VIII.

Hill also left an indelible mark with his portrayal of characters in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, joining the cast for The Two Towers and The Return Of The King, the latter of which received 11 Oscars.

Throughout his extensive career, Hill appeared in various productions, including the BBC TV series I, Claudius, the film Gandhi, Shirley Valentine, The Scorpion King, and Valkyrie alongside Tom Cruise.

Hill was scheduled to attend Comic Con Liverpool on Saturday but had to cancel last minute. The convention expressed their sorrow upon learning of his passing and extended condolences to his family.

