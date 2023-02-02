Search

Hong Kong announces 500,000 free air tickets to welcome tourists after Covid

Web Desk 11:19 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Source: Image by tee2tee from Pixabay

KOWLOON - Hong Kong is set to rebrand tourism with an amazing offer of 5 lac free tickets to welcome all those who have been unable to pack their bags under tight Covid restrictions earlier. 

The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, John Lee announced free flights and publicity to portray the country in a favourable light under a new campaign launched by the government. 

The government has launched "Hello, Hong Kong" campaign to project "good stories" about the southern Chinese city whose repute was damaged owing to political controversy linked with China. 

Promising "no isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions" during a speech to business and tourism experts on Thursday, the Chief Executive announced 500,000 free air tickets for visitors to experience the city's "hustle and bustle".

"This, ladies and gentlemen, is probably the world's biggest welcome ever," Lee said.

The giveaway will open in March, and would be distributed by local airlines Cathay Pacific, HK Express and Hong Kong Airlines. Another 80,000 tickets would be up for grabs to residents in the summer but destinations have not been announced.

Stats confirm the attractiveness of Hong Kong for tourists as it welcomed 600,000 visitors in 2022, which is less than one percent of 2018's figure when social distancing protocols were not in place. Over a hundred international companies have closed their Hong Kong offices due to Covid but tourism seems to be gathering steam again.

"I will personally carry the promotional messages of our prowess as the world's freest economy and China's international financial centre," the chief executive said.

