Why are Pakistanis demanding a ban on Scrap Fest?

Although Pakistani media is quite open and supportive when it comes to celebrating other cultures and traditions, there's absolutely no room for events that may contain acts of defiance and anti-religion antics.

Most recently, Pakistani media has been demanding a ban on a festival, which initially seemed harmless but has turned into a full-blown threat to the Pakistani society and its Islamic values. The festival, which goes by the name Scrap Fest, kickstarted a heated debate on social media platforms with many prominent figures of Lollywood calling for a stern action.

What is Scrap Fest?

To begin with, Scrap Fest is a Canadian-origin LGBTQ event that originated as a scrap metal artwork competition growing into a full art festival that focuses on up-cycled and repurposed artwork featuring eco-art booth vendors, family activities, live music and food. This year, the festival is set to take place in Karachi, Pakistan on February 4. Canadian-born Pakistani singer Urvah Khan will be hosting the event with many trans and underground performers.

Scrapfest Karachi was co-funded by the German Consulate (Vice) and was attended by a German consular who ended up in the middle of a harassment investigation and was suspended.

In 2017, Urvah Khan announced her return to Pakistan with a new live music series; ‘ScrapFest‘. In her previous YouTube videos, Khan said that Scrapfest will be the first female-fronted LGBTQ-friendly rock festival.

How did the internet react?

Actress Aiman Khan supported while revered fashion designer Maria B openly condemned Scrap Fest and those celebrating.

Social media users have also expressed their anger and concern suggesting that a strong action needs to be taken against any and all events that defy the identity of Muslims and other religions.

With millions of Pakistanis calling for a ban on the festival, Twitter is flooded with concerned users hoping to see quick and strict action against those who arranged the event.

Ya Allah, we are sorry for what we are doing right now we are busy in politics etc etc and we don't know we are not talking about what fitnah is rising in Pakistan Please start talking about the scrapfest 2023 happening in karachi.Try to stop it #banscrapfest #snowfall #Petrol — yymeshhh__ (@meshytweets) January 30, 2023

Come on Pakistani people we have to fight for our society, we have to stick together against scrapfest, mehrub and many more. LGBTQ #notinpakistan #banscrapfest #queermuslimsdontexist #saynotoLGBTQ — Meerub Rana (@meerublicious) January 31, 2023

Don't let these so called human rights activist destroy our nation please wakeup now and stand for the nation and save ourselves being a true Muslim nation #banscrapfest pic.twitter.com/EdnwyxmECb — Miss Memer (@Izza_Dar) January 31, 2023

#banscrapfest Allah Pak ka khoof shyd nikal gaya ha..... Allah Pak apny azab sy humari hifazat frmaye Shrm sy doob mrny ka maqam ha... pic.twitter.com/k80wH5Wj75 — introvert.... (@yonly15letters) January 30, 2023

“If you want to destroy any nation without war, make adultery and nudity common in the young generation” ~Salahuddin ayubi#banscrapfest #say_no_to_LGBT — Hadi Khan (@Hadi_12_khan) January 31, 2023

While people of Pakistan are busy fighting each other on religion and politics LGBT are growing at alarming rate in Pakistan if we will not take action quickly we and our uncoming generations will end up like Qaum-e-Lout wake up before its too late for real cause#banscrapfest — Usama ki Memes (@Usamakimemes1) January 30, 2023

The most heartbreaking thing to see the LGBTQ concept growing in Pakistan????. While every other person out there is busy talking about politics no one talks about this and how much we need to stop this. #banscrapfest #BanLGBTQ #BanLGBTQinPakistan pic.twitter.com/sK4NbSBBB2 — Fatiha Ahsan Khan Yusafzai (@fatiha_zai) January 31, 2023

@GovtofPakistan how is a foreign country funding a haram event in Islamic Republic of Pakistan and it is being allowed?#banscrapfest #banjoyland #stopthisfitna — Rimya f (@rimya_s) February 2, 2023

Why is #banscrapfest not trending?? This filth needs to be stopped once and for all!! pic.twitter.com/9mAkX0xD5x — ayesha malik (@Malikayesha24) February 2, 2023

May Allah SWT stop this filth from spreading #banscrapfest — Huma | ہما (@Frying_Nemo) February 2, 2023

Is this really an islamic country. Where's PMERA ?? why our government is not taking any action against this filth ?? Fear the Wrath of ALLAH #banscrapfest @SenatorMushtaq @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/ITUVKr8RAE — IDK ???? (@idk_dkk) January 29, 2023

Previously, the Pakistani film Joyland had been scrutinized by the public for it promoted LGBTQ+ agenda. However, Saim Sadiq's directorial was shortlisted for an Oscars.