Why are Pakistanis demanding a ban on Scrap Fest?

Noor Fatima 11:20 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Source: ScrapFest (Instagram)

Although Pakistani media is quite open and supportive when it comes to celebrating other cultures and traditions, there's absolutely no room for events that may contain acts of defiance and anti-religion antics.

Most recently, Pakistani media has been demanding a ban on a festival, which initially seemed harmless but has turned into a full-blown threat to the Pakistani society and its Islamic values. The festival, which goes by the name Scrap Fest, kickstarted a heated debate on social media platforms with many prominent figures of Lollywood calling for a stern action.   

What is Scrap Fest?

To begin with, Scrap Fest is a Canadian-origin LGBTQ event that originated as a scrap metal artwork competition growing into a full art festival that focuses on up-cycled and repurposed artwork featuring eco-art booth vendors, family activities, live music and food.  This year, the festival is set to take place in Karachi, Pakistan on February 4. Canadian-born Pakistani singer Urvah Khan will be hosting the event with many trans and underground performers. 

Scrapfest Karachi was co-funded by the German Consulate (Vice) and was attended by a German consular who ended up in the middle of a harassment investigation and was suspended.

In 2017, Urvah Khan announced her return to Pakistan with a new live music series; ‘ScrapFest‘. In her previous YouTube videos, Khan said that Scrapfest will be the first female-fronted LGBTQ-friendly rock festival. 

How did the internet react? 

Actress Aiman Khan supported while revered fashion designer Maria B openly condemned Scrap Fest and those celebrating.

Social media users have also expressed their anger and concern suggesting that a strong action needs to be taken against any and all events that defy the identity of Muslims and other religions.

With millions of Pakistanis calling for a ban on the festival, Twitter is flooded with concerned users hoping to see quick and strict action against those who arranged the event.  

Previously, the Pakistani film Joyland had been scrutinized by the public for it promoted LGBTQ+ agenda. However, Saim Sadiq's directorial was shortlisted for an Oscars.

Two students suspended for arranging LGBT-themed party at IBA Karachi

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

