Search

Immigration

Punjab inks agreement with Canada for employment of young workers

Web Desk
02:29 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Punjab inks agreement with Canada for employment of young workers

LAHORE - The Punjab government will now be sending more workers to Canada for employment as an agreement has been reached in this regard. 

The agreement- which is informal as of now - was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, and Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon.

In a meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the informal agreement opens the door for Pakistani youngsters to explore enhanced employment opportunities in Canada - a country that is being increasingly preferred by the young lot due to a better standard of living.

Apart from employment opportunities, the dignitaries also discussed issues of bilateral importance like environmental protection. 

Commenting on the agreement, the chief minister said the agreement signifies not just economic cooperation but also underscores the mutual commitment to addressing environmental concerns, particularly in Lahore.

The discussion related to the environment was constructive considering that Punjab's capital, Lahore is facing an onslaught of dense fog and smog which is making it quite difficult even to breathe.

The smog has forced citizens to stay indoors and has also led to disruption of education as educational institutes are unable to welcome children in large numbers due to environmental concerns and viral infections. 

As far as the details regarding employment opportunities in Canada for the youth of Punjab are concerned, no further details were shared officially but it is expected that the modalities in this regard would be finalized soon.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:57 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia relaxes entry ban for foreign workers: Here's what has ...

11:36 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE, Uzbekistan sign visa-free entry agreement: Read details here

11:23 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Canada exploring to limit international student visas, confirms ...

11:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Around 300 Afghans fly to Canada from Pakistan: Details inside

06:15 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Kosovo signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: Details ...

03:45 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Canada opens resident pathway for Gaza: Details inside

Immigration

10:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PIA among other airlines directed to avoid Iran's airspace

11:25 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Türkiye plans to introduce tech visas, confirms minister

08:59 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

China grants another country visa-free access: Details inside

06:27 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Merub Ali slams Fly Jinnah airline over 'subpar services'

09:17 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Weather stretches 4-hour flight to over 60 hours in UK: Here's what ...

03:04 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Passengers to pay 'additional fee' on domestic flights in Pakistan: ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir hearing Imran Khan’s cases seeks medical leave till retirement

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: