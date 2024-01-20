Punjab inks agreement with Canada for employment of young workers

LAHORE - The Punjab government will now be sending more workers to Canada for employment as an agreement has been reached in this regard.

The agreement- which is informal as of now - was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, and Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon.

In a meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the informal agreement opens the door for Pakistani youngsters to explore enhanced employment opportunities in Canada - a country that is being increasingly preferred by the young lot due to a better standard of living.

Apart from employment opportunities, the dignitaries also discussed issues of bilateral importance like environmental protection.

Commenting on the agreement, the chief minister said the agreement signifies not just economic cooperation but also underscores the mutual commitment to addressing environmental concerns, particularly in Lahore.

The discussion related to the environment was constructive considering that Punjab's capital, Lahore is facing an onslaught of dense fog and smog which is making it quite difficult even to breathe.

The smog has forced citizens to stay indoors and has also led to disruption of education as educational institutes are unable to welcome children in large numbers due to environmental concerns and viral infections.

As far as the details regarding employment opportunities in Canada for the youth of Punjab are concerned, no further details were shared officially but it is expected that the modalities in this regard would be finalized soon.