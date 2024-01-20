Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding: When and where it happened?

KARACHI – In what can be described as a big surprise of 2024, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Lollywood actor Sana Javed announced their marriage on Saturday.

The celebrity couple made the announcement on social media platforms and dropped their wedding photo. In the snaps, the couple is seen in traditional attire.

In a social media post, Malik wrote: "Alhamdullilah...And We created you in pairs", sharing wedding pictures online.

As congratulations are in order for the duo, the actress changed her name to Sana Shoaib Malik.

Date and Place of Wedding

As their marriage has become a talk of the town, people are interested in knowing when and where they had tied the knot.

Reports said they exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony organized in Karachi, adding that it happened a few days ago without specifying the date.

On the other hand, Malik’s brother-in-law Imran Zafar revealed that no any member of the cricketer’s family attended their wedding.

He said the family members were upset over his separation with Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star.