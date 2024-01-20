Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding: When and where it happened?

KARACHI – In what can be described as a big surprise of 2024, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Lollywood actor Sana Javed announced their marriage on Saturday.
The celebrity couple made the announcement on social media platforms and dropped their wedding photo. In the snaps, the couple is seen in traditional attire.
In a social media post, Malik wrote: "Alhamdullilah...And We created you in pairs", sharing wedding pictures online.
As congratulations are in order for the duo, the actress changed her name to Sana Shoaib Malik.
As their marriage has become a talk of the town, people are interested in knowing when and where they had tied the knot.
Reports said they exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony organized in Karachi, adding that it happened a few days ago without specifying the date.
On the other hand, Malik’s brother-in-law Imran Zafar revealed that no any member of the cricketer’s family attended their wedding.
He said the family members were upset over his separation with Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
