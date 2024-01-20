Shoaib Malik reaches Bangladesh for BPL 2024 after marrying Sana Javed

LAHORE – Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday left public stunned by announcing his surprise marriage with actor Sana Javed.
The former captain is currently not in Pakistan as he reached Bangladesh on Friday to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as he is part of the Fortune Barisal franchise.
The match between Fortune Barisal and Rangpur Riders is currently underway in Mirpur, where Shoaib Malik is a part of the playing eleven, led by captain Tamim Iqbal.
The match features the participation of other notable players like Mashrafe Mortaza and Soumya Sarkar from the same team.
It appears that the timing for announcement of the Malik’s marriage with Sana Javed was a strategic move as it would put the BLP in spotlight due to his participation.
Earlier in the day, Malik took to social media platforms and shared his wedding photos. He can seen wearing traditional attire while posing for photos with his bride Sana.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
