Shoaib Malik reaches Bangladesh for BPL 2024 after marrying Sana Javed

LAHORE – Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday left public stunned by announcing his surprise marriage with actor Sana Javed.

The former captain is currently not in Pakistan as he reached Bangladesh on Friday to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as he is part of the Fortune Barisal franchise.

The match between Fortune Barisal and Rangpur Riders is currently underway in Mirpur, where Shoaib Malik is a part of the playing eleven, led by captain Tamim Iqbal.

The match features the participation of other notable players like Mashrafe Mortaza and Soumya Sarkar from the same team.

It appears that the timing for announcement of the Malik’s marriage with Sana Javed was a strategic move as it would put the BLP in spotlight due to his participation.

Earlier in the day, Malik took to social media platforms and shared his wedding photos. He can seen wearing traditional attire while posing for photos with his bride Sana.