Search

Sports

Shoaib Malik reaches Bangladesh for BPL 2024 after marrying Sana Javed

02:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Shoaib Malik reaches Bangladesh for BPL 2024 after marrying Sana Javed
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday left public stunned by announcing his surprise marriage with actor Sana Javed.

The former captain is currently not in Pakistan as he reached Bangladesh on Friday to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as he is part of the Fortune Barisal franchise.

The match between Fortune Barisal and Rangpur Riders is currently underway in Mirpur, where Shoaib Malik is a part of the playing eleven, led by captain Tamim Iqbal.

The match features the participation of other notable players like Mashrafe Mortaza and Soumya Sarkar from the same team.

It appears that the timing for announcement of the Malik’s marriage with Sana Javed was a strategic move as it would put the BLP in spotlight due to his participation.

Earlier in the day, Malik took to social media platforms and shared his wedding photos. He can seen wearing traditional attire while posing for photos with his bride Sana.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding: When and where it happened?

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Who will head PCB management committee after Zaka Ashraf's ...

09:48 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain banned for two years for breaching ...

10:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Free Live Streaming platforms for PAK VS NZ 3rd T20 2024

12:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Pakistan at World Economic Forum 2024

12:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Free live streaming sites for PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 2024

02:13 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Free live streaming websites for PAK VS NZ T20 Series 2024

Sports

09:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming : When and where to watch in Pakistan

08:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan take on Germany in semi-final of the Olympic hockey ...

08:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

11:00 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand crush Pakistan to bag fourth T20I win

06:51 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: DJ plays WWE star Big Show’s song as Azam Khan walks to the ...

01:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC unveils New York stadium for Pak-India clash on June 9

Advertisement

Latest

03:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir hearing Imran Khan’s cases seeks medical leave till retirement

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: