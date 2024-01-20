Have Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza divorced? Family spills beans

Pakistan's former cricketer Shoaib Malik has surprised everyone as he announced his third marriage to Lollywood star Sana Javed.

The wedding ceremony came to light as Malik and Sana shared pictures from the Nikkah ceremony.

As their wedding became the talk of the town, reports in local media said Sania Mirza and Malik officially dissolved their marriage in late 2022. The Indian tennis great, who hung her boots last year, was not happy with Malik interacting with other women. Sania reportedly ignored Malik's behavior for some time and later distanced herself, per reports.

As Malik announced his marriage to Khaani star, media reports claimed that no family members of Shoaib attended his nuptials. It said Malik's close members were unhappy with him for ending his marriage with Sania Mirza.

Imran Zafar, the brother-in-law of the former Pakistani captain, said the family members came to know about Malik's marriage to Sana through the media.

It was further reported that family members of Sania and Shoaib visited UAE to diffuse marital issues but to no avail.

Malik's family members advised him to work on his relationship but the two remained at odds.

Days before Malik's shocking announcement, Sania Mirza shared a post in which she discussed marriage and divorce.

Pakistani and Indian athlete couple married in 2010 and share a son, Izhan Mirza-Malik who was born in 2018.