Airport worker sucked into engine and what happened next is super scary

NEW YORK - In another aviation tragedy, an airport employee died after being sucked into a passenger plane engine in Texas.
Officials said that the victim was "ingested" into the engine of a Delta plane when it was taxiing towards its gate with one engine turned on.
It has been reported that initial investigations confirm the incident was unrelated to safety procedures, but how it happened is still a mystery.
Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board said it had been in contact with Delta Air Lines and was collecting information currently.
The plane, an Airbus A319, landed at San Antonio on Friday night from Los Angeles International Airport.
The identity of the employee of Unifi Aviation has not been revealed; Unifi Aviation is engaged by Delta Air Lines for ground crew operations.
"From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi's operational processes, safety procedures and policies," the company said.
On the other hand, a Delta spokesperson said the airline was "heartbroken" to grieve the loss of an "aviation family member's life".
"Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."
Just a week before the Delta incident, regional carrier Piedmont was fined $15,625 (£12,285) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the death of a ground crew worker. The staff member named Courtney Edwards had died in December in a similar incident in Alabama.
The 34-year-old was "on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked" when the gory incident occurred.
Investigators had concluded that she and her colleagues had been warned repeatedly about the risks attached to going near a jet.
Meanwhile, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha) later determined a safety breach had led to Edwards’s death.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
