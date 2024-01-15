Is PIA being sold off to foreign government? Minister addresses rumours

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Privatization Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad rubbished the rumors that the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was being sold off to a foreign government.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said such reports were being shared by those having vested interests, admitting that the state lacks fiscal space to operate PIA.
The minister said all the legal formalities had been completed for privatizing the national flag carrier adding that the Privatization Commission was diligently executing the task.
The minister assured that transparency was being ensured in the process of privatization and representatives of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ministries of education, law, and finance had also been consulted on the matter.
The minister said that only profitable flights were being operated by the government through PIA as the airline was facing governance issues.
The minister also said that the privatization was being carried out under the constitutional amendments promulgated by the previous elected government.
Fawad also confirmed that the federal cabinet would ensure that no employee of the PIA was unjustly deprived of their due rights; he also admitted that the appointment of individuals ill-equipped to manage the aviation industry was also a reason behind the chaos.
It bears mentioning that the calls for privatizing the airline were made during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement regime as well but the caretaker regime has taken the matter forward and the Privatisation Commission (PC) Board has approved appointments of British multinational, Ernst & Young (EY) as a Financial Advisor for the said purpose.
At this moment, the biggest challenge in privatizing the airline is the settlement of debts and liabilities which have reached billions of rupees. On the other hand, the airline's spokesperson admitted a few days ago that half of the fleet was operational at the moment.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.