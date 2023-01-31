Search

Immigration

Italian woman punches crew member over seat row

Web Desk 07:40 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Italian woman punches crew member over seat row
Source: Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

MUMBAI - A drunk woman took a strong exception to the feud with the aircraft crew and actually punched one of its members.

The 45-year-old woman was travelling between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai when she lost her temper on the Air Vistara flight UK 256.

As per the details, the Italian woman wanted to be seated in the business class cabin while she was having the economy class ticket. When the crew members tried to stop her, she lost her cool and actually punched a member.

The flight attendants tried to placate the lady identified as Paola Perrucio; however, the woman started undressing herself and began running across the plane.

The lady was later handed over to police and was booked for creating such nuisance.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Travelers can now have stop-over transit visa of Saudi Arabia; here are the details

08:14 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

CAA suspends flight operations of five Pakistani companies over license dispute

11:21 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

EU threatens Pakistan with visa restrictions over immigrants dispute

03:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Berlin airport grounds all flights over pay row

07:29 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Flying over Iraq costs British airline $1m fine; here's why

06:48 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

India's 'Go First' flight actually goes first missing over 50 passengers

05:45 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sohai Ali Abro stuns in beach photos with family

08:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31 January 2023

07:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.

Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.

The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: