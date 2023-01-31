Italian woman punches crew member over seat row

MUMBAI - A drunk woman took a strong exception to the feud with the aircraft crew and actually punched one of its members.

The 45-year-old woman was travelling between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai when she lost her temper on the Air Vistara flight UK 256.

As per the details, the Italian woman wanted to be seated in the business class cabin while she was having the economy class ticket. When the crew members tried to stop her, she lost her cool and actually punched a member.

The flight attendants tried to placate the lady identified as Paola Perrucio; however, the woman started undressing herself and began running across the plane.

The lady was later handed over to police and was booked for creating such nuisance.