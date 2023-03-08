Search

Saudi govt alters procedure for Umrah goers; Here are the details

Web Desk 10:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have changed the procedure for those intending to perform Umrah, ahead of the Hajj.

The authorities had introduced the app named Eatmarna for issuance of permits to perform Umrah during the pandemic due to travel restrictions.

Through the app, those intending to perform the religious ritual were abele to apply online to save the hassle of knocking the doors of government officers.

Currently, the government has lifted the restrictions and Muslims are now going to the holy land in droves due to which the authorities have changed the procedure.

As per fresh regulations, Eatmarna app has been disabled and for Umrah, the app named Nusuk has been selected to complete the formalities regarding Umrah.

The Saudi government estimates that during the Umrah Season, it would welcome around 9 million pilgrims. As far as Hajj is concerned, the government is making arrangements to welcome 2.3 million pilgrims this year.

