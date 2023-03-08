Kubra Khan features in Umair Jaswal's music video

Lollywood actress Kubra Khan and singer Umair Jaswal have come together to tease their fans with a catchy song and an impressive music video.
The 29-year-old diva and the Sammi Meri Waar singer collaborated for Jaswal's latest offering, Khataa, from his latest album Dance Karein Sari Raat, a song about heartbreak and recollections.
The music video begins with the Charkla Nolaka singer supposedly laying down during a neurological checkup when the scene shifts to Jaswal sitting in a bathtub and Khan facing a mirror. The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress wrote a thought-provoking statement with red lipstick on the mirror which read, "NOTHING IS REAL!" foreshadowing the events to occur later.
The visually aesthetic music video then shows the Andaaz-e-Sitam actress and the Khaki Banda crooner in a bedroom looking into each other's eyes as they try to find answers to their unanswered questions before Khan rushes out.
The cinematic masterpiece also witnessed Jaswal jumping off a building and the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress stabbing him but with a plot twist.
The Dam Mast Qalandar artist showed off his musical, and directorial skills throughout the song and amassed 128k+ views on YouTube.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, London Nahi Jaunga, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.
Jaswal, on the other hand, was roped in for the biopic of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, however, he left the project due to "creative and personal reasons."
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
