Kubra Khan features in Umair Jaswal's music video

Noor Fatima 10:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Lollywood actress Kubra Khan and singer Umair Jaswal have come together to tease their fans with a catchy song and an impressive music video.

The 29-year-old diva and the Sammi Meri Waar singer collaborated for Jaswal's latest offering, Khataa, from his latest album Dance Karein Sari Raat, a song about heartbreak and recollections.

The music video begins with the Charkla Nolaka singer supposedly laying down during a neurological checkup when the scene shifts to Jaswal sitting in a bathtub and Khan facing a mirror. The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress wrote a thought-provoking statement with red lipstick on the mirror which read, "NOTHING IS REAL!" foreshadowing the events to occur later. 

The visually aesthetic music video then shows the Andaaz-e-Sitam actress and the Khaki Banda crooner in a bedroom looking into each other's eyes as they try to find answers to their unanswered questions before Khan rushes out.

The cinematic masterpiece also witnessed Jaswal jumping off a building and the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress stabbing him but with a plot twist. 

The Dam Mast Qalandar artist showed off his musical, and directorial skills throughout the song and amassed 128k+ views on YouTube. 

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, London Nahi Jaunga, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.

Jaswal, on the other hand, was roped in for the biopic of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, however, he left the project due to "creative and personal reasons." 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

