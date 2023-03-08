Kubra Khan features in Umair Jaswal's music video

Lollywood actress Kubra Khan and singer Umair Jaswal have come together to tease their fans with a catchy song and an impressive music video.

The 29-year-old diva and the Sammi Meri Waar singer collaborated for Jaswal's latest offering, Khataa, from his latest album Dance Karein Sari Raat, a song about heartbreak and recollections.

The music video begins with the Charkla Nolaka singer supposedly laying down during a neurological checkup when the scene shifts to Jaswal sitting in a bathtub and Khan facing a mirror. The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress wrote a thought-provoking statement with red lipstick on the mirror which read, "NOTHING IS REAL!" foreshadowing the events to occur later.

The visually aesthetic music video then shows the Andaaz-e-Sitam actress and the Khaki Banda crooner in a bedroom looking into each other's eyes as they try to find answers to their unanswered questions before Khan rushes out.

The cinematic masterpiece also witnessed Jaswal jumping off a building and the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress stabbing him but with a plot twist.

The Dam Mast Qalandar artist showed off his musical, and directorial skills throughout the song and amassed 128k+ views on YouTube.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, London Nahi Jaunga, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.

Jaswal, on the other hand, was roped in for the biopic of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, however, he left the project due to "creative and personal reasons."