Search

Immigration

Japan now allows online e-visas for these Muslim countries

Web Desk 11:56 PM | 18 Apr, 2023
Japan now allows online e-visas for these Muslim countries

TOKYO - Residents of Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar now have the facility to get Japan’s visa with much ease and comfort.

The process to visit Japan is now a whole lot easier with the latest e-visa laws as Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a new online tourist visa system. The citizens of Brazil, UK, USA, Cambodia, Canada, Mongolia, Taiwan, Singapore and South Africa would also be able to take benefit of the system.

Although the visa processing was smooth earlier, the new regulations have made it seamless as applicants from the UAE and Saudi Arabia need to apply via the dedicated website and upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant. 

“I am delighted with the commencement of the online applications for short-term stay visas in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as the visa waiver arrangements for short–term stay for Qatari nationals, as it will ease the process to visit Japan for touristic purposes. It is also especially timely as these measures have been activated in time for Eid travel, with visitors to Japan in the months of April and May able to enjoy and make the most of the spectacular spring climate and striking new green verdant landscapes,” Kobayashi Daisuke, the executive director of Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) in Dubai said.

For Qatari nationals, application can be submitted at Japanese Embassies, Consulate-Generals or Consulates, to have their passport registered. Upon registration, they will receive a “Visa Waiver Registration” seal within their passport, which will enable them to have multiple short-term stays in Japan without a need for a visa for a period of 3 years (or expiration date of the passport).

Besides easing the visa processing, the Japanese government has also announced that it will cease COVID-19-related entry requirements to the country from May 8 as the virus has been declared as a common disease. This means travelers no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from May 8 onward.

The easing of social distancing protocols across the world is attracting more and more countries to be liberal in their visa regimes and to reap the benefits of travel rebounding in different parts of the world and Japan seems to have been lured by the same idea to ease the process for citizens from Muslim countries.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

All international credit cards now acceptable for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

12:11 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

UAE awards Golden Visas as Eil al Fitr nears: Here are the recipients

06:41 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Japan set to launch new visa track to attract professional talent: Here are the details

01:21 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

'Isolate on return,' UAE asks travelers coming from these two countries

07:17 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Japan announces to end Covid-19 border control restrictions

07:31 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

UAE Residency Visa holders can travel to 15 countries using visa on arrival option; Here's the list

07:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

All international credit cards now acceptable for Hajj and Umrah ...

12:11 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –18th April 2023

09:04 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 37.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: