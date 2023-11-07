Russia likely to eliminate visa requirements for this Muslim country

MOSCOW - Russia and Kuwait are set to waive visa requirements for their citizens, a move aimed at bolstering tourism and diplomatic ties.
The decision came after talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah were held wherein both nations expressed their desire to execute such arrangement in the near future.
"Today we agreed to think about preparing an intergovernmental agreement on the complete abolition of visa requirements for citizens of our countries. We would like to sign such a document as soon as possible," the Russian foreign minister said.
The move is anticipated to drive tourism, particularly from Kuwait, which has seen a tenfold increase in visitors to Russia this year, primarily due to a direct air connection between Moscow and El-Kuwait as dedscribed by Russian foreign minister.
Moscow has also proposed visa-free travel with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia, and Kuwait, with hopes for implementation as early as 2024 though the country is facing challenges to attract tourists mainly due to security concerns and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Kuwait, a small but economically prosperous country in the Middle East, is known for its rich oil reserves and vibrant cultural heritage. Its strategic location along the Arabian Gulf has made it a significant player in regional affairs. Annually, Kuwait welcomes around 2 million tourists, attracted by its modern architecture, cultural festivals, and pristine beaches. With a population of approximately 4.5 million people, Kuwait boasts a diverse community of expatriates contributing to its dynamic social fabric and robust economy.
On the other hand, Russia, the largest country in the world, spans two continents and is renowned for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and cultural treasures. With a population exceeding 146 million, it is a nation of great ethnic and cultural diversity. Each year, Russia hosts over 25 million tourists, drawn by iconic landmarks like the Red Square, the Hermitage Museum, and the Trans-Siberian Railway. Its vast natural beauty, from the Caucasus Mountains to Lake Baikal, also captivates visitors.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
