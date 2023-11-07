Russia likely to eliminate visa requirements for this Muslim country

MOSCOW - Russia and Kuwait are set to waive visa requirements for their citizens, a move aimed at bolstering tourism and diplomatic ties.

The decision came after talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah were held wherein both nations expressed their desire to execute such arrangement in the near future.

"Today we agreed to think about preparing an intergovernmental agreement on the complete abolition of visa requirements for citizens of our countries. We would like to sign such a document as soon as possible," the Russian foreign minister said.

The move is anticipated to drive tourism, particularly from Kuwait, which has seen a tenfold increase in visitors to Russia this year, primarily due to a direct air connection between Moscow and El-Kuwait as dedscribed by Russian foreign minister.

Moscow has also proposed visa-free travel with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia, and Kuwait, with hopes for implementation as early as 2024 though the country is facing challenges to attract tourists mainly due to security concerns and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kuwait, a small but economically prosperous country in the Middle East, is known for its rich oil reserves and vibrant cultural heritage. Its strategic location along the Arabian Gulf has made it a significant player in regional affairs. Annually, Kuwait welcomes around 2 million tourists, attracted by its modern architecture, cultural festivals, and pristine beaches. With a population of approximately 4.5 million people, Kuwait boasts a diverse community of expatriates contributing to its dynamic social fabric and robust economy.

On the other hand, Russia, the largest country in the world, spans two continents and is renowned for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and cultural treasures. With a population exceeding 146 million, it is a nation of great ethnic and cultural diversity. Each year, Russia hosts over 25 million tourists, drawn by iconic landmarks like the Red Square, the Hermitage Museum, and the Trans-Siberian Railway. Its vast natural beauty, from the Caucasus Mountains to Lake Baikal, also captivates visitors.