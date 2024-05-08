Search

Australia tightens student visa rules: Here's what has changed

03:51 PM | 8 May, 2024
CANBERRA - The Australian government has gone a mile more in tightening the conditions for international students seeking entry into the country.

A fresh directive issued in this regard effective from Friday increases the amount of savings students must demonstrate to at least A$29,710 to qualify for a visa.

This is the second increase in about seven months as the previous hike to A$24,505 from A$21,041 was announced in October.

These 'anti-immigration' changes are happening because the government wants to make student visa rules stricter. When COVID-19 restrictions eased in 2022, Australia saw an influx of entrants, which made it hard to find places to rent.

In March this year, the government made it harder to get a student visa by increasing the English language requirements. The authorities are also making rules to stop students from staying in Australia longer by finding ways around the rules.

Besides the increase in savings amount, the government has also forwarded warning letters to 34 education providers regarding "non-genuine or exploitative recruitment practices."

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has highlighted that these institutions could face significant penalties if found guilty of misconduct.

"Dodgy providers have no place in our international education sector. These actions will help weed out the bottom feeders in the sector that seek to exploit people and trash the reputation of the sector," she said.

It bears mentioning that international students are now facing tough resistance from multiple countries. The government of the UK has barred international students from bringing in dependents with few exemptions. The Canadian government has also announced to reduce the number of international students by 35 percent as compared to 2023.

