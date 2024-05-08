Hyundai increases porter price by Rs200,000

Hyundai-Nishat has raised prices by Rs 200,000 across its H-100 Porter commercial pickup line. This change is surprising, given the recent trend of significant price cuts in the industry.

The new prices will be effective starting July 2024.

The Porter 2.6L deckless variant will now cost PKR 40.39 lac for the non-AC model and PKR 41.49 lac for the AC model. The standard variant with a deck will be priced at PKR 40.59 lac for the non-AC model and PKR 41.69 lac for the AC model.

The high-deck variant will now cost PKR 40.79 lac for the non-AC version and PKR 41.89 lac for the AC version.

In a statement, Hyundai-Nishat explained that the adjustment to the Porter H-100 pricing reflects changes in the market. The company emphasized its commitment to fair pricing and long-term competitiveness.

Hyundai-Nishat also reassured customers that prices for its passenger vehicles will remain stable for now and highlighted its dedication to clear communication and transparency.

Additionally, the company addressed the spread of false information regarding its pricing, stating its confidence in the competitive value and pricing of Hyundai vehicles in the market.