Pakistan beat Canada by 5-4 in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 

05:48 PM | 8 May, 2024
Pakistan defeated Canada by 5-4 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament on Wednesday.

In the 30th Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament held in Ipoh, Malaysia, the Green Shirts dominated the match from the first quarter, placing the national team at the top of the points table.

Canada's Sean Davis scored in the 5th minute and Harbir Sidhu in the 17th minute, giving their team a two-goal lead. However, in the second quarter, Abubakar Mahmood scored two consecutive goals from penalty corners, leveling the score.

In the third quarter, Pakistan completely overpowered the Canadian team, with goals from Arshad Liaquat, Rana Waheed Ashraf, and Ghazanfar Ali, giving Pakistan a lead of 5-2.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Sean Davis scored a goal, reducing the lead, and in the fourth quarter, Ogoat Butter scored a fourth goal for Canada.

By the end of the match, Pakistan maintained a 5-4 lead over Canada.

Previously, Pakistan's match against Japan ended in a 1-1 draw, while they secured victories against Korea and Malaysia.

Pakistan's next match in the tournament will be against New Zealand on Friday.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament runs from May 4th to 11th, featuring teams from Malaysia, Pakistan, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

