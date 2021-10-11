National T20 Cup – Northern handed humiliating defeat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
LAHORE – Northern were handed a humiliating defeat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after former’s batting and bowling lineup failed to perform in the 30th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Monday.
While chasing the mammoth target of 208 runs, all Northern players were removed at 115. Rohail Nazir remained top scorer with 35 runs while most of the players could score below 10.
KP’s Asif Afridi, Khalid Usman and Imran Khan Sr claimed two wickets each, restricting the rival team to 115.
Kamran Ghulam day at the GSL!! 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/oiAMdCbvAX— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2021
Earlier, Northern won the toss and decided to field first.
With his maiden T20 century, Kamran Ghulam helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa post a mammoth target of 208 runs for Northern.
After Sahibzada Farhan (18) and Israrullah (0) could not give a strong opening stand, Kamram Ghulam displayed a thrilling game and scored unbeaten 110 off 64.
6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2021
Kamran Ghulam SMASHING it big!! 🔥🔥🔥#NORvKP Live: https://t.co/cod4GUQFJs#KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/kdM1Yi70Ce
Iftikhar Ahmed also played a lead role in posting a tough target for the rival team as he made unbeaten 54 off 26.
Meanwhile, Northern's Aqib Liquat took two wickes while Athar Mahmood removed one player of KP.
