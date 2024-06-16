PAKvIRE: Pakistan faces Ireland in T20 World Cup dead rubber game today

Pakistan and Ireland will be in last action in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in Florida, eyeing to finish the tournament's campaign with victory.

Today's game will not affect WC24 standings, as Pakistan was already eliminated from the mega event. For the last game, spinner Abrar Ahmed and pacer Abbas Afridi are likely to be included in squad for the inconsequential clash.

Seasoned Pakistani players Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir are expected to appear in their final international appearance for Green Shirts. Despite recently coming out of retirement, the duo failed to make any change and are expected to hang boots to focus on franchise cricket.

On Saturday, Babar XI skipped their practice session, as the outfield was unplayable. Rain remains a threat to the match itself, with forecasts predicting potential interruptions.

As both teams prepare for their last match in this year's T20 World Cup, fans will be watching closely, especially to bid farewell to Imad and Amir.

Ireland's previous victory against Pakistan set the stage for a potentially competitive match in T20 World Cup. However, Ireland is yet to win a match in Group A and will be looking to end the tournament on a positive note.

Pakistan vs Ireland World Cup Squads