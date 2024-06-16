PAKvIRE: Pakistan faces Ireland in T20 World Cup dead rubber game today

Pakistan and Ireland will be in last action in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in Florida, eyeing to finish the tournament's campaign with victory.
Today's game will not affect WC24 standings, as Pakistan was already eliminated from the mega event. For the last game, spinner Abrar Ahmed and pacer Abbas Afridi are likely to be included in squad for the inconsequential clash.
Seasoned Pakistani players Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir are expected to appear in their final international appearance for Green Shirts. Despite recently coming out of retirement, the duo failed to make any change and are expected to hang boots to focus on franchise cricket.
On Saturday, Babar XI skipped their practice session, as the outfield was unplayable. Rain remains a threat to the match itself, with forecasts predicting potential interruptions.
As both teams prepare for their last match in this year's T20 World Cup, fans will be watching closely, especially to bid farewell to Imad and Amir.
Ireland's previous victory against Pakistan set the stage for a potentially competitive match in T20 World Cup. However, Ireland is yet to win a match in Group A and will be looking to end the tournament on a positive note.
|Pakistan
|Ireland
|
Saim Ayub
Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
Babar Azam (c)
Fakhar Zaman
Usman Khan
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Afridi
Naseem Shah
Haris Rauf
Abbas Afridi
Abrar Ahmed
|
Paul Stirling (c)
Andrew Balbirnie
Lorcan Tucker (wk)
Harry Tector
Gareth Delany
Curtis Campher
George Dockrell
Mark Adair
Barry McCarthy
Joshua Little
Craig Young
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
