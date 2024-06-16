Hajj 2024: Pilgrims 'stone the devil' today as pilgrimage enters final phase

MECCA – Over 1.8 million embark on final phase of Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Sunday as pilgrims stone the devil.

The key ritual of stoning in Hajj involves throwing seven stones at each of three walls symbolizing the devil in the Mina valley.

The ritual commemorates stoning of the devil by Hazrat Abraham A.S at the spots where Satan tried to dissuade him from sacrificing his son as ordered by Allah SWT.

The site has been renovated to improve the movement of the large crowds. Pilgrims spent Saturday night in the plain of Muzdalifah, between Mina and Arafat, sleeping under the stars after a day of prayer in extreme heat.

Despite the challenging conditions, worshippers see the pilgrimage as a unique opportunity to pray at Islam's holiest sites and emphasize the unity of Muslims worldwide.

Eid al Adha in Saudi Arabia