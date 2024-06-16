Hajj 2024: Pilgrims 'stone the devil' today as pilgrimage enters final phase

MECCA – Over 1.8 million embark on final phase of Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Sunday as pilgrims stone the devil.
The key ritual of stoning in Hajj involves throwing seven stones at each of three walls symbolizing the devil in the Mina valley.
The ritual commemorates stoning of the devil by Hazrat Abraham A.S at the spots where Satan tried to dissuade him from sacrificing his son as ordered by Allah SWT.
The site has been renovated to improve the movement of the large crowds. Pilgrims spent Saturday night in the plain of Muzdalifah, between Mina and Arafat, sleeping under the stars after a day of prayer in extreme heat.
Despite the challenging conditions, worshippers see the pilgrimage as a unique opportunity to pray at Islam's holiest sites and emphasize the unity of Muslims worldwide.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 16, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
