Check New Car Prices in Pakistan after revised Withholding Tax

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to collect advance income tax based on the price of vehicles rather than their engine capacity for the purchase and registration of vehicles.

Pakistan's Finance Minister introduced proposal during budget 2024-25. Currently, taxes are calculated based on engine capacity for vehicles up to 2000cc.

Yesterday, the National Assembly received Muhammad Aurangzeb's budget proposal for 2024-25. The withholding tax on cars will now be based on the ex-factory price rather than their engine capacity.

Following are prices of all cars ranging from 660cc to 2,000cc.

Upto 850cc Cars

850-1000cc Cars