Punjab implements section 144 to prevent disposal of animal remains in drains and canals

In a bid to ensure cleanliness and maintain public health during Eid-ul-Azha, the Punjab government has imposed strict measures against the improper disposal of animal waste. Under Section 144, it is now illegal to discard animal remains in canals and drains across the province. This decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, focusing on security and sanitation arrangements for the upcoming religious festival.

To further enhance public health and safety, a ban has also been placed on the illegal practice of burning animal heads and feet. Provincial, divisional, district, and tehsil-level control rooms have been activated to oversee and ensure compliance with these regulations.

Additionally, comprehensive security measures are being implemented. A detailed report on the security arrangements for 2,600 mosques and 900 Eidgahs was presented during the meeting. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of adhering to security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ordered the inspection of parks, including the safety of swings and slides for children.

“On the occasion of Eid, security will be heightened, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” stated Maryam Nawaz. She stressed the importance of ensuring the prohibition of illegal use of loudspeakers and public display of weapons.

These measures reflect the Punjab government’s commitment to maintaining public safety and order during Eid-ul-Azha, ensuring that the celebrations are conducted in a clean, secure, and respectful manner.