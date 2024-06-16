Varun Dhawan posts heartwarming father's day photo with daughter

Indian superstar Varun Dhawan celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad by sharing an emotional message along with a picture of his newborn daughter's hand.

Today, Father's Day is being celebrated worldwide, and many celebrities are sharing photos with their fathers on social media. Varun Dhawan, who made his acting debut in the Bollywood film 'Student of the Year,' took this special occasion to post a picture of his newborn daughter's hand on Instagram.

In his post, Varun Dhawan also included a picture holding the hand of his adopted dog, Joy. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Father's Day. My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this special day is to go out and work for your family, so that's what I'm doing today."

Expressing his joy about becoming a father, Varun Dhawan added, "I am incredibly happy to be a dad to my daughter."

It's worth noting that Varun Dhawan married his childhood friend and designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The announcement of Natasha's pregnancy was made in February this year.

On the night of June 3, Natasha Dalal gave birth to their daughter, bringing immense joy to both the Dhawan and Dalal families.