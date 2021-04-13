Ertuğrul actress Burcu Kiratli stuns fans in latest photos

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli looks delighted after reaching three million followers on photo-video sharing platform Instagram.

The Diriliş: Ertuğrul star took to he official account and posted her new bold photos.

Burcu Kiratli, who plays the role of Gokce Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, is an avid social media user. She reached three million followers on Instagram last week.

She celebrated the moment on her Instagram stories with a beautiful photo.