08:00 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
PAKvSA – Pakistan need 204 runs to win 3rd T20I against South Africa
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa have set a 204-run target for Pakistan to chase in the third international Twenty20 of four-match series between Pakistan and South Africa at Centurion.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.

In the second T20I on Monday, South Africa had defeated Pakistan by six wickets at Johannesburg to level the four-match series.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

