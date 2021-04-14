PAKvSA – Pakistan need 204 runs to win 3rd T20I against South Africa
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa have set a 204-run target for Pakistan to chase in the third international Twenty20 of four-match series between Pakistan and South Africa at Centurion.
Innings Break!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 14, 2021
South Africa finish with 203-5 (20 overs)#SAvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ZMN5pXSGQa
Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first.
Pakistan win the toss and elect to bowl first!#SAvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/h1SfxTmPja— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 14, 2021
In the second T20I on Monday, South Africa had defeated Pakistan by six wickets at Johannesburg to level the four-match series.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood
South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Daryn Dupavillon, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Migael Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams
