Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcome twins via surrogacy

Congratulations are in order as Bollywood diva Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed adorable twins.

Expressing their utmost joy, the versatile actress and her partner were over the moon as they welcomed their little bundle of joy.

The Kal Ho Na Ho star turned to her Instagram to share the heartwarming news with her friends and massive fan following.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," wrote the 46-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

"We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot back in 2016 and are currently residing in Los Angeles.