Genelia Deshmukh 'punishes' Riteish Deshmukh for hugging Preity Zinta
Web Desk
06:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are among the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood.

Keeping the fans updated, Genelia shared a fun viral video showing her getting jealous when Riteish greeted Preity Zinta with a hug and a kiss on her hands.

Turning to her Twitter handle, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star posted a video where her husband Riteish was spotted greeting Preity on the green carpet at IIFA Awards in September 2019.

While exchanging pleasantries with Preity, the star stuck Riteish kissing the hands of the dimple queen while a grumpy Genelia is seen faking a smile and visibly jealous at the exchange.

Following the viral video, the ever witty Genelia gave fans a glimpse of how she punished Ritesh for his actions by merging it with the viral video.

In the short amusing clip, she punches her hubby and the latter begs for mercy with Tera Naam Liya song from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in February and have two sons: Riaan, 6, and Rahyl, 4.

