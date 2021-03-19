Genelia Deshmukh 'punishes' Riteish Deshmukh for hugging Preity Zinta
Share
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are among the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood.
Keeping the fans updated, Genelia shared a fun viral video showing her getting jealous when Riteish greeted Preity Zinta with a hug and a kiss on her hands.
Turning to her Twitter handle, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star posted a video where her husband Riteish was spotted greeting Preity on the green carpet at IIFA Awards in September 2019.
While exchanging pleasantries with Preity, the star stuck Riteish kissing the hands of the dimple queen while a grumpy Genelia is seen faking a smile and visibly jealous at the exchange.
For the love of the viral video.. ???????????? & of course @Riteishd & the cutest ting ting @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/wCsPhDMPcq— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) March 19, 2021
Following the viral video, the ever witty Genelia gave fans a glimpse of how she punished Ritesh for his actions by merging it with the viral video.
In the short amusing clip, she punches her hubby and the latter begs for mercy with Tera Naam Liya song from the 1989 film Ram Lakhan playing in the background.
View this post on Instagram
The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in February and have two sons: Riaan, 6, and Rahyl, 4.
'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares ... 04:40 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
B-town star Alia Bhatt who had tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this week has returned to work on ...
- North Korea terminates diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US row07:40 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Man who stabbed Karachi designer, sons secures pre-arrest bail06:23 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Saudi grand mufti issues fatwa on taking Covid vaccine while fasting06:08 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Shaniera Akram responds to criticism on lending support to UoL ...04:27 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021