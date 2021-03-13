'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares never-seen-before pic with beau Ranbir Kapoor
04:40 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares never-seen-before pic with beau Ranbir Kapoor
B-town star Alia Bhatt who had tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this week has returned to work on Thursday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than 2 years now and their whirlwind romance seems to be the classic Bollywood fairytale.

Despite having a hectic schedule, the Raazi stars seem to be missing her beau Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently quarantining after contracting novel coronavirus.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 27-year-old posted a cute picture where the couple's hands are intertwined, leaving the fans floored over her latest post.

"major missing", she captioned followed by a heart emoji.

Moreover,  Bhatt’s birthday celebrations have reportedly been postponed after Kapoor was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection as all his professional and personal commitments have been pushed further.

Rumours are rife that Kapoor had planned a birthday bash for her lady love on March 15.

Earlier, Neetu confirmed that her son has tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantined at home.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are all set to grace the big screen with the much anticipated film Brahmastra.

