Top 5 gorgeous hair looks for this fall season

Omaima Asim Shami
11:34 AM | 8 Oct, 2020
Top 5 gorgeous hair looks for this fall season
Share

We’re almost on the verge of saying goodbye to summer and welcoming the fall season. Amidst all the chaos caused by the ongoing pandemic, you deserve to give yourself a breather and treat yourself with a whole new look. If you have already booked a salon appointment or contemplating a new hair look, you have come just to the perfect place. Here we have listed some gorgeous hair looks for this fall season, which both neutral and cooler complexions will pull off with the utmost grace.

Burnt Caramel

                    

This is for someone who’s shy to go blonde or wants to avoid pertinent hair damage due to blonde hair. A caramel balayage will be the perfect hair look for you this autumn. With highlights just a shade or two lighter than the dark brown on roots, you’ll look utterly divine.

Warm Honey Balayage

 

Deep dark brown roots melting into beautiful waves of honey will be the best way to complement your complexion and features. This look will indeed not appear as a drastic change but will make sure to keep you looking your best at all times.

Toffee Ombre

 

This hue is achieved through multiple shades like caramel and honey to reach the ultimate toffee shade. This look is best complemented with a dark coffee base.

Warm Buttery Blonde

 

Blonde ends with a warmer hue and dark roots are the way to ace the chicest look one can think of. The balayage technique will make it look more blended and natural, and the look will last you months.

Rose Gold Blend

 

Lastly, drifting away from the honey hues is this ultimate auburn-mahogany balayage paired with brown hair—the red hues melting perfectly with brown roots, making it the best look for this autumn season.

                                                                                                       

More From This Category
HSY to be a part of Oscars committee 2020
05:42 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ halts production ...
02:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Pakistani celebs speak up against ban on Churails
01:20 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Esra Bilgic set to become the new face of a ...
12:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Celebs lash out at PEMRA for trying to ban ...
12:09 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani to hit 10M ...
11:53 AM | 8 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
HSY to be a part of Oscars committee 2020
05:42 PM | 8 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr