Top 5 gorgeous hair looks for this fall season
Share
We’re almost on the verge of saying goodbye to summer and welcoming the fall season. Amidst all the chaos caused by the ongoing pandemic, you deserve to give yourself a breather and treat yourself with a whole new look. If you have already booked a salon appointment or contemplating a new hair look, you have come just to the perfect place. Here we have listed some gorgeous hair looks for this fall season, which both neutral and cooler complexions will pull off with the utmost grace.
Burnt Caramel
This is for someone who’s shy to go blonde or wants to avoid pertinent hair damage due to blonde hair. A caramel balayage will be the perfect hair look for you this autumn. With highlights just a shade or two lighter than the dark brown on roots, you’ll look utterly divine.
Warm Honey Balayage
Deep dark brown roots melting into beautiful waves of honey will be the best way to complement your complexion and features. This look will indeed not appear as a drastic change but will make sure to keep you looking your best at all times.
Toffee Ombre
This hue is achieved through multiple shades like caramel and honey to reach the ultimate toffee shade. This look is best complemented with a dark coffee base.
Warm Buttery Blonde
Blonde ends with a warmer hue and dark roots are the way to ace the chicest look one can think of. The balayage technique will make it look more blended and natural, and the look will last you months.
Rose Gold Blend
Lastly, drifting away from the honey hues is this ultimate auburn-mahogany balayage paired with brown hair—the red hues melting perfectly with brown roots, making it the best look for this autumn season.
- PIA's iconic Roosevelt Hotel in New York announces to close doors ...11:54 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- SC dismisses MQM’s petition seeking re-census in Karachi11:00 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- First-ever police station inaugurated in Bajaur09:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- This giant Pakistani bowler aims to become world's tallest cricketer08:42 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- US appreciates Pakistan’s positive role in Afghan peace process08:16 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ halts production after positive ...02:07 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
-
- Esra Bilgic set to become the new face of a famous Pakistani lawn ...12:23 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020