Road accident claims five lives at National Highway near Matiari

HYDERABAD - At least five people, including two women got killed and another six were injured after a speedy trailer run over them at the National Highway in Matiari on Wednesday night.

According to media details, the incident occurred after the driver of the trailer lost control due to over-speeding and crushed five people who were standing along road side.

Rescue sources said that the dead and injured were identified as Shakir, Zaibo, Khato, Khuda Buksh, Riaz and Alliha.

The police have seized the trailer and also arrested the driver and cleaner of the trailer from the spot.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the hospital.