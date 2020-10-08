Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani to hit 10M followers on TikTok

With a whopping 10 million followers on TikTok, Jannat Mirza has become the first Pakistani with the highest number of followers on any social media platform.

Mirza is one the biggest names in the TikTok world and has managed to impress the masses with her lip-synching videos.

From starring in Sarmad Qadeer's hit music video to bagging a role in a Syed Noor's upcoming movie, Jannat has gained immense popularity.

Earlier this year, Mirza had revealed that she will soon be making her Pakistani movie debut. Helmed by Syed Noor, the Punjabi film is shot in a village and Lollywood actress Saima is playing the role of her mother.

This gorgeous girl's popularity has reached beyond borders as well. She was approached by Japanese advertising agencies in the past to model for them.

The 20-year-old from faisalabad is currently majoring in journalism. Mirza’s sister Alishba Anjum is also famous star on TikTok.

