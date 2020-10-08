Celebs lash out at PEMRA for trying to ban Mehwish Hayat’s latest TVC

12:09 PM | 8 Oct, 2020
Mehwish Hayat’s latest TVC for a biscuit manufacturing company became the centre of controversy as people think that its visuals violate the "cultural norms" of the Pakistani society.

Following this, an advisory notice had been issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), warning broadcasters and advertisers to be cautious of the content that they create for marketing their products.

However, celebrities including Ushna Shah, Anoushey Ashraf and others are extremely furious at the unnecessary criticism that they have to face regularly.

Here’s what they had to say: 

