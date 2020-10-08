Celebs lash out at PEMRA for trying to ban Mehwish Hayat’s latest TVC

Mehwish Hayat’s latest TVC for a biscuit manufacturing company became the centre of controversy as people think that its visuals violate the "cultural norms" of the Pakistani society.

Following this, an advisory notice had been issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), warning broadcasters and advertisers to be cautious of the content that they create for marketing their products.

However, celebrities including Ushna Shah, Anoushey Ashraf and others are extremely furious at the unnecessary criticism that they have to face regularly.

Here’s what they had to say:

The dance isnt vulguar, shes fully clothed.. Is there something I'm missing? Why isnt anyone talking about the more important issue: we dont have enough Gluten-Free variety in cookies. 🍪 Also, #bantollingtonmarket — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) October 6, 2020

Cute how in a country where the most searched thing on the web is porn, one little twirl in a traditional dress is offending the saviours of piety. How do their minds even register such stuff? Someone send them on a vacation abroad and help them see the world. — Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) October 6, 2020

